David Gray – White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour

In the wake of White Ladder, every major record company began signing and developing guitar-wielding troubadours. “It’s the pop industry, there’s a template for selling millions and White Ladder made everybody think, ‘Christ, we should have one of these guys. The record was made for nothing, look at the returns.” David Gray was followed into the UK charts by Damien Rice, KT Tunstall, Katie Melua, James Blunt, James Morrison, James Bay, Paolo Nutini, and, ultimately, Ed Sheeran and a whole new wave of guitar boys including George Ezra, Tom Walker, Tom Grennan, Lewis Capaldi. In the US (where White Ladder sold 2 million copies), Jack Johnson, John Mayer, and Jason Mraz were amongst the singer-songwriters whose careers received a significant commercial boost. White Ladder was a music industry game-changer.