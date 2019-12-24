Buy a raffle ticket to win a car from Dick Hannah Dealerships!

You could be the lucky winner of your choice of one of seven 2020 cars, generously donated by Dick Hannah Dealerships:
Honda Fit LX CVT | Hyundai Accent SE | Kia Rio LX | Nissan Versa 1.6S | Subaru Impreza 2.0i | Toyota Yaris L | VW Jetta 1.4T S
Tickets are $25.00 and only 5,000 tickets will be sold. The winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, February 28, at 6:30 pm, live on KATU.
You can buy raffle tickets online or by phone at (503) 200-5100.
Your ticket purchase creates Joy for more than 30,000 seriously ill kids, teens, and their families each year through the Children’s Cancer Association’s programs that offer the healing power of music, friendship, and nature.
Thank You for Your Support and Good Luck!