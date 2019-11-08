Brewlights – All of the Lights, None of the Kids

Enjoy the twinkling magical wonderland of ZooLights – without any kids! Festivities begin at 5 p.m., and the event ends at 10 p.m.
Early entry BrewLights tickets: $49.95, or $44.95 for zoo members (includes a souvenir glass and drink samples). These special tickets include early access at 4 p.m., along with entertainment and ambassador animals. A limited number of these tickets will be sold.
BrewLights Tickets: $39.95 and include zoo admission, a souvenir glass and 10 drink samples (3-oz beer/cider or 2-oz wine); $35.95 for zoo members. Additional drink tickets will be available on-site for $2 each.