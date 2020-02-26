      Weather Alert

Blondie

BLONDIE
Thursday, August 20
McMenamins Edgefield

Local Presale: Thurs 2/27 from 10 am to 10 pm
General on sale: Fri 2/28 at 10 am

Use KINK as your keyword to purchase tickets early in the Local Presale, starting at 10am on Thursday 2/27.

Click here to buy tickets.

August 20 @ 7:00 pm
McMenamins Edgefield
2126 SW Halsey Street
troutdale, OR United States
Website
