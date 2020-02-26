Look
Weather Alert
Blondie
BLONDIE
Thursday, August 20
McMenamins Edgefield
Local Presale: Thurs 2/27 from 10 am to 10 pm
General on sale: Fri 2/28 at 10 am
Use
KINK
as your keyword to purchase tickets early in the Local Presale, starting at 10am on Thursday 2/27.
Click here to buy tickets.
August 20 @ 7:00 pm
McMenamins Edgefield
2126 SW Halsey Street
troutdale
,
OR
United States
Website
Series 2: #10 Mike Zupan - Zupan's Markets
Series 2: #11 Judah Newby - The State of Oregon Sports
FLASHBACK: Series 1: #41 - Bill Schonely
Series 2: #9 - A Look at Anthony Bourdain
Series 2: #12 May Arden - Opera | Last Man
