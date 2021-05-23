Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Winners!
After taking 2020 off…thanks Covid, Eurovision Song Contest was back this year and it delivered some amazing performances! In the end, Italy takes home the trophy and “Zitti E Buoni” maybe my favorite song of 2021! Check out the videos from the Top Five below! -Mitch-
- Italy, Måneskin – Zitti E Buoni – 524 points
- France, Barbara Pravi – Voilà – 499 points
- Switzerland, Gjon’s Tears – Tout l’Univers – 432 points
- Iceland, Daði Freyr og Gagnamagnið – 10 Years – 378 points
- Ukraine, Go_A – Shum – 361 points