Late last month the European Parliament overwhelmingly approved a ban on single-use plastics. Under the proposal, 10 single-use plastics, such as straws, utensils, wet wipes and balloons, will be prohibited in the European Union. The legislation is one of the most ambitious against single-use plastics is essential in order to protect the marine environment and reduce the amount of plastic pollution in Europe. The legislation was put forward after research found that plastics made up 80 percent of marine litter on European beaches. They also found that the same litter costs the EU $300 to almost $800 million per year. The ban is expected to be in place by 2021.

European Union votes to ban single-use plastics