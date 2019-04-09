European Union just passed new law on single-use plastics

European lawmakers have approved a new law banning single-use plastic items. By 2021, single-use utensils, plastic plates, straws, cotton swab sticks made of plastic, plastic balloon sticks and Styrofoam cups will be banned. But that’s just the beginning. EU states will have to achieve a 90% collection target for plastic bottles by 2029, and those bottles will have to contain at least 25% recycled content by 2025 and 30% by 2030. The kicker though is that the manufacturer will pay for recycling, not the consumer. For instance, tobacco companies will be required to cover the costs for public collection of cigarette butts, which are the second most littered single-use plastic item. The vote last week wasn’t close, 560 Members of the European Parliament voted in favor of the agreement with 35 opposed.

https://www.treehugger.com/plastic/europe-votes-ban-single-use-plastics.html