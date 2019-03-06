Report: Santana, Dead and Company on board for Woodstock 50

While the official lineup hasn’t been announced, Billboard has learned some of the artists who’ll be participating — now that everyone’s been paid, that is.

According to Billboard, the festival, marking the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock Festival in 1969, will feature Dead and Company and Santana. The Grateful Dead and Santana also performed at the original festival.

Alt-rock bands The Killers and Imagine Dragons are also reportedly part of the bill, as is Grammy-winner Chance the Rapper.

There were reports yesterday that the festival was having financial troubles, and that the talent had not yet been paid. However, Billboard says the Woodstock 50 organizers have now wired “several million dollars” to reps for the acts who’ll be performing at the festival, and now everyone’s been paid in full.

The payments were due upfront, says Billboard, because the festival isn’t being produced by a major concert promoter, which makes it a riskier proposition for the artists.

The lineup announcement will come in the next two weeks, according to the publication. The event is taking place August 16 to August 18 at Watkins Glen International Speedway, about an hour-and-a-half away from the original site of the 1969 Woodstock festival.

Woodstock 50 is being organized by Michael Lang, who co-founded the 1969 festival, and who manages its intellectual property.

