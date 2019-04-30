Episode 16 – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Episode 16 features Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. The mayor and I talked about Portland’s new single-use plastics ordinance that, depending on what happens in Salem, is set to kick in July 1st. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Make an all-purpose cleaner out of rosemary Paint the Town Green is June 1st Get rid of ants naturally Produce sales skyrocket after New Zealand store takes them out of packaging CA eyes banning plastic hotel soap and shampoo bottles Episode 15 – Laughing Planet