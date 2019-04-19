Episode 11 – Jonas Bros, Birds and Burning Man

The Jonas Brothers are back at it.  Cort doesn’t care, and it comes a shock to Randi.  Cort looks for advice in dealing with a pesky neighborhood robin, and Randi lets us know about one of her bucket list items.  Plus, what did Cort do wrong this week?

