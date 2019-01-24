Episode 1: Don’t Judge Us, It’s Our First Podcast

 

In Corey and Mitch’s debut podcast they discuss what their podcast entails. Just like the name infers, ‘TMI,’ they will talk about everything from their home life, dogs and what they are currently eating.

