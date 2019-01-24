Episode 1: Don’t Judge Us, It’s Our First Podcast In Corey and Mitch’s debut podcast they discuss what their podcast entails. Just like the name infers, ‘TMI,’ they will talk about everything from their home life, dogs and what they are currently eating. depresseddietfatfoodketomatemexicosignificant othersinglewedding SHARE RELATED CONTENT Episode 2: The Bidet Toilet Seat Corey’s Diary 1/11/19: Naked No More Corey’s Diary 12/4/18: On No, There’s Goes The Neighborhood Corey’s Diary 8/20/18: Where Did All Of The Bruises Come From? Corey’s Diary 7/20/18: It’s Going To Be Different This Time Corey’s Diary 7/3/18: It All Comes Down To Chicken Broth