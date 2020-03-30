EPA suspends enforcement of environmental laws during COVID-19
The EPA issued a suspension of its enforcement of environmental laws last week, telling companies they would not need to meet environmental standards during the coronavirus outbreak. The temporary policy has no end date and allows industries to skirt environmental laws, giving industries authority to pollute with little oversight from the agency. A former EPA official says this suspension doesn’t reserve the EPA’s right to act in the event of imminent threat to public health.
