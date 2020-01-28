EPA announced rolling back Clean Water Act protections for many streams and wetlands
The EPA recently announced its rolling back Clean Water Act protections from many streams and wetlands by redefining which bodies of water are covered under the law. The Trump administration is removing the federal water protections, siding with requests from industry and farm groups over the advice of environmental experts and the EPA’s own Scientific Advisory Board, which said that the overhaul decreases protection for our Nation’s waters. Environmental groups are expected to challenge the plan in court, fearing the changes will result in more pollution in drinking water, harm people’s health and hurt local economies.
