Environmentalists and fishermen collaborate on a “conservation home run”
Two decades ago, huge stretches of the Pacific Ocean were closed to bottom trawler fishermen because deep-dwelling fish numbers were depleted. But January 1st, regulators reopened an area off the Oregon and California coast to groundfish bottom trawling. Environmental groups and fishermen collaborated on a long-term plan that will continue to grow the groundfish industry while protecting thousands of square miles of reefs and coral beds that benefit the overfished species. It’s what the regional director for the Environmental Defense Fund calls a conservation home run.
Environmentalists and fishermen collaborate on a “conservation home run”