Environmental Working Groups Dirty Dozen
The Environmental Working Group released their annual Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides on produce and once again, strawberries top the list. That means strawberries are the item most likely to be contaminated with pesticide residues. Spinach, kale, nectarines and apples round out the top five. Choose organic, if you can, when buying those. They also have a list of least contaminated and avocados, sweet corn, pineapple, onions and papaya top the clean list.
