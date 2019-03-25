English Bulldog Will Be New Cadbury Easter Bunny

The iconic Cadbury Easter Bunny is going to look a lot different this season as the confectionary giant replaces their famed TV commercial mascot.

The “clucking bunny,” star of the Cadbury Eggs advertisements for 35 years, is being retired, with a new face taking its place starting next month.

Hailing from North Carolina, 18-month-old Henri the bulldog won Cadbury’s first “Bunny Tryouts” competition on Saturday, beating out 4,000 other hopefuls to hawk the cream-filled chocolate eggs.

Besides the newfound notoriety, Henri’s family will receive $5,000 and the ASPCA will get $10,000 from the company.