English Bulldog Will Be New Cadbury Easter Bunny

The iconic Cadbury Easter Bunny is going to look a lot different this season as the confectionary giant replaces their famed TV commercial mascot.

The “clucking bunny,” star of the Cadbury Eggs advertisements for 35 years, is being retired, with a new face taking its place starting next month.

Hailing from North Carolina, 18-month-old Henri the bulldog won Cadbury’s first “Bunny Tryouts” competition on Saturday, beating out 4,000 other hopefuls to hawk the cream-filled chocolate eggs.

Besides the newfound notoriety, Henri’s family will receive $5,000 and the ASPCA will get $10,000 from the company.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Corey’s Diary 3/25/19: Time To Take Off My Shirt Corey’s Diary 3/22/19: Something Truly Exciting Is Happening Right Now Convicted Bank Robber Get Sentenced To 10 Weekends In Jail Corey’s Diary 3/21/19: Will I Ever See Jeff Again? Vans To Release David Bowie Collection Corey’s Diary 3/20/19: I’m Thinking Jeff Has Some Side Action