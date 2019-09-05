Endangered Species Preservation Act is in danger
In 1966, the Endangered Species Preservation Act was passed as a way to list native animal species as endangered and give them protection. The Bald Eagle. Grizzly Bear, peregrine falcon and others have been saved by the Endangered Species Act. The Trump Administration has created new regulations that will dramatically weaken the act. Among other things, they’ll strip newly listed threatened species of automatic protection and weaken protection of species’ critical habitat. Environmental and animal protection groups have sued the administration over this plan. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, a former lobbyist for Big Oil and Big Ag, oversaw the creation of the new rules.
