Empowering Dreams: Fire Department’s All-Girls Summer Camp Redefines Firefighting Stereotypes, Inspiring Young Girls to Pursue Any Path

1. A major potential breakthrough in the fight against cancer was announced yesterday. Researchers at City of Hope in Los Angeles came up with a targeted chemotherapy PILL that only attacks the tumor, not your whole body.

They’re testing it on humans now. But in lab settings, it’s already eradicated a bunch of different cancers, including breast, prostate, brain, skin, and lung cancer. Experts are saying it could be the “holy grail” of cancer treatments.

2. A fire department in Georgia hosted a summer camp just for girls. Over three days, they got to see what it takes to be a firefighter . . . use the hoses and ladders . . . and learn skills like CPR. One girl said she’d really only thought of firefighting as a man’s job, but feels like she’s “capable of anything” now.

3. A dad in Missouri bought a lottery ticket on his birthday last month, and won $50,000. Then he won another hundred bucks when his son said, “I’ll bet $100 you’re lying.” We’re guessing he won’t be making his son pay up though.

-Mitch-