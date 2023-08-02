101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Empowering Dreams: Fire Department’s All-Girls Summer Camp Redefines Firefighting Stereotypes, Inspiring Young Girls to Pursue Any Path

Share
Empowering Dreams: Fire Department’s All-Girls Summer Camp Redefines Firefighting Stereotypes, Inspiring Young Girls to Pursue Any Path
Getty Images

 

1.  A major potential breakthrough in the fight against cancer was announced yesterday.  Researchers at City of Hope in Los Angeles came up with a targeted chemotherapy PILL that only attacks the tumor, not your whole body.

They’re testing it on humans now.  But in lab settings, it’s already eradicated a bunch of different cancers, including breast, prostate, brain, skin, and lung cancer.  Experts are saying it could be the “holy grail” of cancer treatments.

 

2.  A fire department in Georgia hosted a summer camp just for girls.  Over three days, they got to see what it takes to be a firefighter . . . use the hoses and ladders . . . and learn skills like CPR.  One girl said she’d really only thought of firefighting as a man’s job, but feels like she’s “capable of anything” now.

 

3.  A dad in Missouri bought a lottery ticket on his birthday last month, and won $50,000.  Then he won another hundred bucks when his son said, “I’ll bet $100 you’re lying.”  We’re guessing he won’t be making his son pay up though.

-Mitch-

#Trending

1

Check out Morrow - Our Homegrown Discovery that was produced by Syml
2

Sinead O'Connor has passed away at 56
3

KINK's PNC Live Studio Throwback - Steve Earle
4

Fast and furious punk rock with Combo Move - KINKs Homegrown Discovery
5

KINK's PNC Live Studio Throwback - Portugal. The Man

Recently Played

Eat Your YoungHozier
9:31pm
Last NiteStrokes The
9:22pm
The Perfect PairBeabadoobee
9:19pm
King Of PainPolice
9:14pm
White FlagDido
9:10pm
View Full Playlist