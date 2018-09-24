Employers Could Test Your Blood To See If You’re Too Tired To Work

You might think you can hide your late night video game sessions from your boss by pouring a pot of coffee down your throat, but those days may soon be over. There’s now a blood test that can determine a person’s level of sleep deprivation, which scientists hope can be used to learn just how much or little sleep a person has gotten.  Researchers from the Sleep Research Centre at the University of Surrey were able to spot sleep-deprived participants with 92 percent accuracy, according to their findings published in the journal Sleep.  The scientists say their test could assist employers in assessing the alertness of employees.   I think Corey and I may be in trouble…

 

-Mitch-

