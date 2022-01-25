      Weather Alert

Elton John Tests Positive, Cancels Shows

(Photo by Kerry Marshall/Getty Images)

Elton John has tested positive for COVID-19 and has postponed his shows tonight  and Wednesday in Dallas.

He issued a statement saying, “It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe. Fortunately, I’m fully vaccinated and boosted, and my symptoms are mild, so I’m fully expecting to make the Arkansas shows this weekend. As always, thank you for all your love and support and I can’t wait to see you all soon.”

Fans should hold onto their tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates, which will be announced soon.

Elton’s next show is scheduled for Saturday in Little Rock, Arkansas.

