Elle King’s new album “Shake the Spirit” out October 19, tour kicks off next month

She tweeted, “This record was a crazy, beautiful, enlightening, scary process and I can’t wait for you all to hear it and feel it within you.”

Elle says of the album title,, “I decided to call it Shake The Spirit because I was shaken to the core over the last year and a half. I was literally talking to ghosts. But making the album not only changed my life, it saved my life. It’s like when you see somebody who is struggling, you want to shake them. Putting this record out is like shaking myself awake.”

Elle has also released a trailer for the album, featuring a voiceover where she explains how what she’s been through — including a secret marriage and divorce — made her feel.

“I was dealing with really intense and major mental issues,” she says. “But I was so in this moment that I would shake when I would sing. But I remembered thinking this: If you say beautiful things about yourself, and you say you love yourself, even if you don’t believe it, one day you’re gonna wake up and you will f***in’ believe it.”

“You have to shake yourself out of it, wake yourself up, and you have to shake your spirit, you gotta shake this darkness off of you, and you can,” she adds. “And this is just the way I did it.”

Elle has also released a new track from the album, “Good Thing Gone,” as well as the track listing and an initial batch of tour dates, which kick off October 2 with a show in London, England and wrap up November 12 in L.A.

Here are the tour dates:

10/2 — London, England, Bush Hall

10/7 + 14 — Austin, TX, Austin City Limits Festival

10/26-28 — New Orleans, LA, Voodoo Fest

10/30 — Charlotte, NC, The Underground

11/2 — Washington, DC, Lincoln Hall

11/3 — New Haven, CT, College Street Music Hall

11/4 — Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts

11/5 — Brooklyn, NY, Warsaw

11/8 — Toronto, ONT, Opera House

11/9 — Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall

11/10 — Chicago, IL, The Vic Theatre

11/12 — Los Angeles, CA, Belasco Theater

And here’s the track listing:

“Talk of the Town”

“Baby Outlaw”

“Shame”

“Man’s Man”

“Naturally Pretty Girls”

“Told You So”

“Good Thing Gone”

“Runaway”

“It Girl”

“Ram Jam”

“Sober”

“Chained” feat. Cameron Neal

“Little Bit of Lovin’”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.