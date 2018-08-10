Elle King plays a glamorous cult leader in video for new song “Shame”

Elle King is back with a brand new song, “Shame,” and an accompanying video.

The bluesy, rebellious track is the first single from her upcoming sophomore album. In the video, Elle plays a glamorous cult leader who reigns over a group of tracksuit-wearing followers.

“I’ve been on a long, wild, intense and ultimately healing trip the past two years writing and recording this album,” Elle says in statement. “‘Shame’ is a cool lead track because I get to be a little naughty and because it’s super fun to play with [my band] The Brethren.”

She continues, “There are some new sounds both on the album and in how we are working the songs up for our shows…horns! Who doesn’t love horns?! I’m really just excited for people to hear the whole album though, because my whole heart is on there.”

No word yet on when Elle’s new album will be released, but more details will be revealed in the coming weeks. She’ll be performing “Shame” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, August 15.

