Portlanders are in a love-hate relationship with electric scooters. They’ve been in use for about three months and PBOT recently surveyed scooter users. The good news is that E-scooters are replacing car trips. 34% of Portlanders said they would’ve driving their own car for their last scooter trip. E-scooters are also replacing a lot of car tips by tourists and visitors to Portland. Almost half of those surveyed said they would’ve taken a taxi, Uber or Lyft, or driven their own car. And here’s another bit of good news, Portlanders are reducing or considering reducing their car ownership because of e-scooters. Of course not all is well in the e-scooter world. There are serious concerns from disability rights advocates about scooters and the behavior of people who ride them. Scooters on sidewalks are dangerous for everyone using them. They’re being left in the right of way, leaving little to no space for those using mobility devices. E-scooter companies are looking into what they can do to crack down on those offenses.

Electric scooters are all bad news