Watch Eddie Vedder cover “A Star Is Born” song

Eddie Vedder, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and The Strokes will headline the 2019 Ohana Festival, held September 27-29 in Dana Point, California.

The bill also includes Incubus, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Mudhoney, Mt. Joy, and Against Me!‘s Laura Jane Grace. Visit OhanaFest.com for the full lineup and ticket info.

In other Eddie Vedder news, the Pearl Jam frontman performed a cover of the song “Maybe It’s Time” from the new A Star Is Born movie at Arizona’s Innings Festival over the weekend. Vedder was a major inspiration to director and star Bradley Cooper‘s portrayal of musician Jackson Maine in the film.

Country artist Jason Isbell, who wrote the song, responded to Vedder’s performance on Twitter, writing “Holy s*** Eddie Vedder sang my Bradley Cooper song in his set.”

“That is by far the strangest sentence I’ve ever composed but it’s certainly a huge honor,” Isbell added. “I was 12 when Ten came out and by god I learned how to play every song on it.”

You can watch fan-shot footage of Vedder’s performance now on YouTube.

