Eddie Vedder pays tribute to teachers with White Stripes cover at Pearl Jam’s Seattle show

Pearl Jam opened their U.S. tour Wednesday night with a hometown show in Seattle, and in between hours of PJ classics, frontman Eddie Vedder performed a solo acoustic rendition of The White Stripes‘ “We’re Going to Be Friends.”

Before beginning the song, Vedder gave a speech paying tribute to the work teachers do. “We as parents, we know that there’s one part of the community and one job in particular that deserves so much more notoriety than they receive,” Vedder said. “There are those who teach our children and teach them well.”

In the middle of the performance, Vedder’s two daughters appeared on stage with two of their teachers and danced behind him. You can watch fan-shot footage of speech and the cover now on YouTube.

Along with honoring teachers, the show helped raise money to fight homelessness in Seattle.

Pearl Jam will play Seattle again on Friday. The band’s U.S. tour will also make stops at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Boston’s Fenway Park and Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana.

