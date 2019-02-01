Eddie Vedder Keeps His VMA Award In A Very Special Place

Clearly, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder doesn’t place much importance on industry awards.

In a new interview, Pop Evil singer Leigh Kakaty discusses a recent visit he made to Vedder’s house. He says the first thing he noticed when he walked in was an unusual doorstop in the entrance.

“I’m like, ‘Stop! Is that an MTV Moonman?’,” Kakaty says. “It’s broken to pieces and he’s got it as a doorstop. And so he looks at me and says, ‘Ahh. Obviously, you know what I think of MTV.'”

Wow, no holds barred…I love it.