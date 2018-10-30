Eddie Vedder, Incubus to headline Arizona’s Innings Festival

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and Incubus will headline the 2019 Innings Festival, held March 2-3 in Tempe, Arizona.

The baseball-themed event, now in its second year, takes place during the MLB’s spring training season and will feature appearances from a number of MLB greats, including Roger Clemens, Jake Peavy and Sean Casey.

Other artists performing at the festival include Jimmy Eat World, CAKE, Band of Horses, Liz Phair, Blues Traveler and Grouplove. Visit InningsFestival.com for the full lineup and ticket info.

