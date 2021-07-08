Ed Sheeran’s Whale of a Tale

Ed Sheeran just got a new tattoo in honor of his baby daughter, but it’s not her name or her face — it’s an image of a killer whale.
He tells Britain’s Sun that he just added a pair of fresh body art pieces, saying “I got some vampire teeth on my shoulder for the video and an orca for Antarctica,” The vampire teeth is a nod to “Bad Habits,” and the whale? Well, daughter Lyra Antarctica was conceived on the icy continent — which is the native habitat of the killer whale.
And, yes, Ed knows his ink habit is a bit out of control. As he puts it, “I am completely covered in the weirdest, most colorful tattoos and that is the thing no one can get their head around, apart from my wife. Everyone says I look like a melted crayon.”