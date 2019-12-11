Ed Sheeran: U.K. Chart Artist of the Decade
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 02: Ed Sheeran performs in concert on the opening night of his Australian tour at Optus Stadium on March 2, 2018 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran was named “Artist of the Decade” by the company that puts out Britain’s music charts.
Sheeran owns many chart milestones over the past 10 years, including a dozen number-one singles and albums — more than any other artist. He also had the most weeks at number-one in both the album and singles charts over that time, 79.
In addition, he has three of the Top 5 albums and singles of the decade. Shape of You is the number-one British album of the 2010s — with a 14-week run at number-one and sales of over 4.5 million copies. X [Multiply] is the number-three and ÷ [Divide] the number-four album. As for the singles, “Shape of You” is number-one, “Thinking Out Loud” number-three and “Perfect” number-five.
Sheeran wrote on his social media this morning, “Thank you to everyone who’s supported me over the past 10 years, especially my amazing fans. Here’s to the next 10!” (BBC.com)
It should also be noted, that while Ed Sheeran celebrated being named Artist of the Decade by Britain’s Official Chart Company, The Killers let fans know that their Direct Hits compilation was the U.K.’s number-99 album of the 2010s.