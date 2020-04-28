Ed Sheeran Turns Down Government Aid
Ed Sheeran isn’t about to get caught up in any “small business loan” scandal — he’s paying the staff of his restaurant out of his own pocket during Britain’s coronavirus lockdown.
Ed had to shut Bertie Blossoms several weeks ago, but he’s continued to pay kitchen staff, servers and the rest. Though Ed is entitled to a grant covering 80 percent of those wages, a source close to his camp tells the Sun, “The business is not, and will not, be accessing any government scheme of any kind, including furloughing, grants, loans and so on.”
Victoria Beckham of The Spice Girls, whose $500 million fortune is roughly twice Ed’s net worth, was hit with a backlash after she accepted the same grant for her fashion line.