Ed Sheeran shrugs off rumors that he’s already married

Ed Sheeran is already married to Cherry Seaborn, he’s not about to tell the world. The private singer had a hard enough time including her in his new documentary, Songwriter.

In a new Q&A with Entertainment Tonight, Ed would only shrug coyly when asked if he and Cherry secretly got married. He did, however, admit he’s always wanted a small wedding.

“I don’t like large groups of people at the best of times so… I never wanted a wedding that was lots of people,” he said, adding the simple weddings are “a good vibe.”

When it came to Cherry sharing the screen with him in Songwriter – which debuts today on Apple Music — Ed says he felt “weird” about it at first.

“It doesn’t say Ed Sheeran: The Life and Times on it, it says Ed Sheeran: Songwriter, so having Cherry in it, didn’t seem like it fit for me,” he said. “But it does, in the grand scheme of things.”

Ed and Cherry announced their engagement in January.

