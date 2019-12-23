ED SHEERAN: Less Beer, More Vodka Equals Weight Loss
Ed Sheeran says he lost over 50 pounds in part by switching from beer to vodka.
Sheeran was a guest on the running podcast Behind the Medal and revealed that he dropped from 225 pounds down to around 170 after replacing beer with vodka and taking up running and cycling to stay in shape.
He said, “My problem was I’d go to the pub, have bangers and mash, a pie, maybe a pudding and then loads of pints. And then not exercise. My friends used to call me Two Dinners Teddy. On tour, it’s very easy to drink every single day because there’s always someone visiting. I had to make a real effort on the tour.”
Sheeran added that his weight was a reason why he didn’t appear in some of his first big music videos. “I was the same sort of age as the One Direction boys and Justin Bieber and all these people who had six-packs, and I was kind of like, ‘Oh, should I look like this?’”