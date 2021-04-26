Ed Sheeran: Is New Music Coming?
Ed Sheeran seems to be ready to end his self-imposed break from the music biz — according to witnesses who say he’s been filming a new video on the streets of London.
Britain’s Sun reports that Ed was spotted wearing full vampire gear, fangs and all, with a camera crew in tow. The spy said no one recognized Sheeran in costume, but “It was obvious something big was happening, there were camera crews and security cordons set-up. Word got around fairly fast that Ed was filming – but he was cool about it, he was waving to some kids and laughing about it all, it was pretty surreal.”
Another onlooker added “At times you could hear music playing which sounded great, but it wasn’t something I’d heard before.”