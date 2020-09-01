Ed Sheeran is a New Dad

(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
Congratulations to Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn, who delivered their first child, a daughter.
Early Tuesday morning, Ed posted to Instagram their exciting news. He wrote (quote) “I have some personal news that I wanted to share. Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her.”
Sheeran added how excited they feel about becoming parents. Also, they wish for some privacy … and a few hours of decent sleep each night. (E! News)