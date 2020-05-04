Ed Sheeran Experiencing Bad ‘Cluck’
(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran experienced the dark side of farm livin’ last week — after he lost several of his prize chickens to hungry foxes.
The singer, who’s raising animals and growing veggies during his social isolation, reportedly got hit by the prowling predators on a couple of different occasions. A neighbor tells Britain’s Sun, “He’s lost a couple and they are not so easy to replace with the nation being in lockdown. So, he’s made sure their coop is doubly secure so he doesn’t lose his entire stock to foxes.”
Ed’s reportedly also added a few goats to his brood — to trim the grass and provide milk.