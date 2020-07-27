Ed Sheeran: Eat, Drink and Be Miserable
(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran has revealed that he had to overcome a problem that was eating away at him — a problem with eating.
Ed told a self-help group that he turned things around after reading Elton John’s memoir and seeing similarities. He says “[Elton] would be like, ‘I would just go on an ice cream binge and eat four fucking desserts until I throw it up’, and I was like, “I’ve done that before…I’m covered in tattoos and I kind of don’t do things by halves so if I’m gonna drink, I see no point in having a glass of wine. I’d rather have two bottles.”
He went on to say, “It’s all fun and games at the start, then it starts getting just sad. So I think that’s probably the lowest that I’ve been and I kind of ballooned. I felt, ‘What was the point?’ In a dark way, like, ‘Why am I around? What is the point?’”
