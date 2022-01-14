Ed Sheeran Digs His Own Grave

Ed Sheeran is making some plans for the not-so-near future — by building a “burial chamber” on his sprawling estate in rural England.
Britain’s Daily Mail says Ed is looking to put the mausoleum in the basement of the church he’s already constructed on the property. Plans submitted to the local government show the underground chamber to be about the size of a double grave plot, indicating that Ed doesn’t plan to sleep alone for eternity.
So far, Ed has spent Ed has spent more than $6 million buying five nearby houses to create his country estate, which some have dubbed Sheeranville. He’s shelled out another $4 million on additions, including the church, a pub, tree house, underground music room and tunnels connecting everything.