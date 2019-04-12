Easy ways to save water at home

There are a number of ways to save water at home. In the kitchen, scrape food off plates instead of rinsing them and make sure your dishwasher is on the water-saving setting. You can also use the energy-saver drying option on your dishwasher or just let dishes air dry. Buy a qualifying efficient showerhead for your bathroom will save water there. Look for the Energy Trust logo at stores around Oregon for discounts. Take shorter showers to cut hot water costs, using a timer can help you stay on task. And check your water pipes, toilets and faucets regularly for leaks and repair any that you find.

Energy Trust of Oregon’s water-saving tips