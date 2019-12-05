Easy tips to be more eco-friendly every day
When I started my sustainable lifestyle journey, it wasn’t an all or nothing start. Just like any lifestyle change, it was gradual. When I ran out of things, I replaced them with more sustainable options. Durable items like stainless steel coffee mugs and water bottles, cloth shopping and produce bags. When our plastic food containers weren’t usable, I started using glass jars for food storage. Bars of soap instead of liquid plastic bottles. And when I shop for clothing, I check to see if I can find it secondhand, brands that fix and clean returned items, or brands that are sustainable. They’re all small steps that have a big impact.
