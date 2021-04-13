      Weather Alert

Earth Month 2020 – How You Can Help

We all now April 22 is Earth Day – but the entire month of April is… well… Earth Month!

Here are ways you can help give back to, or reconnect with, Mother Nature.

  • Earth Day Oregon has a great list of clean-ups and other activities, on Earth Day, and through-out the month.
  • EcoChallenge makes it easy to set goals, change your habits and make the world a better place, no matter what month it is.
  • Travel Portland has a guide for reconnecting to Mother Nature.
  • Friends of Trees has ways to celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day all month long.
  • Join the Aveda Instiute of Portland as they support the Hopkins Demonstration Forest.

 

