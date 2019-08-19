Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Marries Longtime Love Lauren in Secret Hawaiian Wedding

“The Rock” put a rock on it! On Monday, Dwayne Johnson revealed on Instagram that he and longtime love Lauren Hashian tied the knot in Hawaii on Sunday. “We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed),” the 47-year-old actor captioned two snaps that show him and the 34-year-old Hashian posing in their wedding attire. ET notes that Johnson accessorized his all-white ensemble by draping a pair of leis around his shoulders per Hawaiian tradition.
The couple are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Jasmine and 1-year-old daughter Tia. Johnson also shares 18-year-old daughter Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia, who he was married to from 1997 to 2007.