Drone Hero: New York Volunteer Uses Thermal Cam On $8K Drone to Rescue Dozens of Missing Pets for Free!

1. Did you see the video of a horse galloping down I-95 in Philadelphia last week? The good news is he’s okay, and the escape earned him a new name.

He belongs to a charity called the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club that offers inner-city kids a chance to go out and ride. They got to choose a new name for him and went with “Freeway.”

2. The Houston Zoo just did something big for something very small. A Peruvian stick bug ended up with a floppy neck after she molted and shed her exoskeleton. So they used part of a Q-tip and engineered a tiny neck brace that saved her life. They took it off two days later, and she’s all better. (Here’s a photo.)

3. The new way to find a missing pet is to hire a drone operator to go look for them. A reporter recently talked to a guy in New York who volunteers for a pet rescue group. His $8,000 drone has a thermal cam that picks up body heat. He’s found around 40 missing dogs in the past year.

