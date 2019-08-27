Drinking bottled water adds 90,000 microplastics to your body annually
We consume tens of thousands of tiny pieces of plastic each year, but if you’re drinking water mostly from plastic water bottles, the amount of microplastics you’re consuming increases significantly. A new study found Americans ingest between 74,000 and 121,000 microplastic particles each year through breathing, drinking and eating. If you drink primarily from bottled water, you’re taking in 90,000 particles annually compared to 4,000 with tap water. There are some parts of the country where drinking tap water is not possible, but in the Greater Portland area, our tap water is clean and tastes good. Stop buying bottled water, instead buy a stainless steel water bottle and fill it with tap water.
