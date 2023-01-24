Dozens Of People Form Human Chain To Rescue Stranded Dolphin! (And More Good News)

1. Firefighters in Michigan pulled a guy from a Jeep that flipped on a set of train tracks last Friday, and their dash-cam got it on video. A train barreled through and nailed his Jeep 20 seconds later. (Here’s the video.)

2. A young dolphin got into a creek in Clearwater, Florida this month, and couldn’t find its way to the ocean for over two weeks. So 28 people teamed up to help it. Its only way out was through a gap under a small bridge. So they stood shoulder-to-shoulder in the creek to make a wall of people the dolphin couldn’t get past.

They slowly walked together in a line, and corralled it until it got past the bridge and swam off. Employees from an aquarium helped organize the rescue, and posted a video of the whole thing online. (Here’s the video.)

3. No one knew about this guy’s good deed until now: An 80-year-old Air Force vet named Hody Childress passed away in Alabama this month. And for nearly a decade, he’d been giving $100 a month to his local pharmacy to cover people who couldn’t afford their medications. He told his kids shortly before he died. Until then, the only one who knew was the pharmacist, and he swore her to secrecy.

-Mitch-