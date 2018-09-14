Doors guitarist says unreleased mixes included on new “Waiting for the Sun” reissue are “pretty cool”

The Doors‘ 50th anniversary reissue campaign continues today with the release of an expanded and remastered edition of their third studio album, Waiting for the Sun. The collection features two CDs and one vinyl LP, with one CD and the vinyl disc boasting a newly remastered stereo mix of the album created by longtime Doors engineer Bruce Botnick, and the second CD offering 14 previously unreleased recordings.

The bonus CD features rough mixes of nine of the album’s 11 tracks, plus five live performances from a September 1968 concert in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Doors guitarist Robby Krieger tells ABC Radio, “I hadn’t heard [the rough mixes] for years…so it’s pretty cool to go back and listen to that stuff.” He adds that noticing “little things that changed from one mix to the next [is] always interesting to me.”



As for the live performances, Krieger notes that they came from a recently discovered tape of a show The Doors played in Copenhagen shortly after Waiting for the Sun was released.

Waiting for the Sun became the band’s first album to reach #1 on the Billboard 200, and went on to sell more than one million copies in the U.S.

The Waiting for the Sun 50th anniversary reissue also is available digitally and via streaming services.

Here’s the track list of the reissue’s CDs:

Disc One

“Hello, I Love You”

“Love Street”

“Not to Touch the Earth”

“Summer’s Almost Gone”

“Wintertime Love”

“The Unknown Soldier”

“Spanish Caravan”

“My Wild Love”

“We Could Be So Good Together”

“Yes, the River Knows”

“Five to One”

Disc Two

Rough Mixes

“Hello, I Love You”

“Summer’s Almost Gone”

“Yes, the River Knows”

“Spanish Caravan”

“Love Street”

“Wintertime Love”

“Not to Touch the Earth”

“Five to One”

“My Wild Love”

Live in Copenhagen

“The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat)”

“Hello, I Love You”

“Back Door Man”

“Five to One”

“The Unknown Soldier”

