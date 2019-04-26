“Doom Days” are here: Bastille premieres title track of upcoming third album

Bastille has premiered a new song called “Doom Days,” the title track of the band’s upcoming third album.

The lurching tune touches on frontman Dan Smith‘s feelings about technology and social media, and includes the line “Think I’m addicted to my phone.” You can download it now via digital outlets.

Doom Days the album, the follow-up to 2016’s Wild World, is due out sometime this year. It also features the previously released single “Quarter Past Midnight.”

