Don’t Stop Me Now: “Bohemian Rhapsody” scores five Oscar nominations

The Queen biopic scored five Oscar nominations Tuesday morning, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Rami Malek, who plays the band’s late, legendary singer Freddie Mercury. It also received nods for Editing, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.

Bohemian Rhapsody‘s competition in the Best Picture category includes Roma, The Favourite, A Star Is Born, Green Book, Black Panther, Vice and BlacKkKlansman.

Bohemian Rhapsody and Malek have already won Golden Globes in that award’s drama categories, but the competition for the Oscars is stiffer, since there is no category distinction between Drama and Comedy.

The 91st Academy Awards will air February 24 on ABC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.