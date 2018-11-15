If you’ve been recycling your receipts, stop. Receipts are made with shiny thermal paper that uses heat rather than ink to form letters and numbers, and to do so, it relies on BPA. BPA is a hormone disruptor and it’s absorbed through the skin, so you risk contamination just by touching it. Recycling BPA receipts would release more of the harmful chemical into the environment, so the only safe place for these receipts is the landfill. There are ways to limit your exposure to receipts. Digital receipts are more common, I do this at New Seasons and you can sign up at check out. Google Pay, Apply Pay and Samsung Pay work for small purchases. I also am selective about which receipts I accept. Restaurants, no. But if I’m buying something that I may need to return, I’ll keep it.

Don’t recycle your receipts