Don’t put contact lenses down the drain

Do you wear contact lenses? What do you do with the old ones when you take them out? A new study finds that many of the contact lenses worn by approximately 45 million Americans are flushed into the sewer. Up to 20 percent of wearers are putting them in the sink or toilet, that’s up to 50,000 pounds that go down the drain. The lenses are made from tough plastics and they don’t break down fully. Instead, after going through the sewage treatment plant, the contact lenses become even smaller and find their way into fish, birds or other animals. Bausch & Lomb is pursuing a contact-lens recycling program and since the program began, they’ve collected packaging waste and 2.5 million used lenses. If you don’t participate in their program, make sure you put your used lenses in the garbage.

