Don’t Let Me Down: Jack Johnson Teams Up With Milky Chance
Jack Johnson and Milky Chance have teamed up for a new single.
It’s called “Don’t Let Me Down,” and there’s a animated lyric video for it on YouTube now.
The three musicians first met at the See Hear Now festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey in 2018 and ended up jamming together in Johnson’s dressing room. Johnson says, “You end up crossing paths with a lot of great musicians while out on the road. If you’re lucky those encounters lead to friendships which lead to creating music. That’s how it was with the Milky Chance crew.”